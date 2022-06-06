Darshan Kumaar shares grandfather’s last wish to watch ‘Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:53 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: The trailer of ‘Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3’ has left the viewers, from youngsters to the elderly, in awe of the series as they eagerly wait to witness the new twists that the show has in store. One such fan is from the senior citizens club, whose granddaughter took to social media to convey his last wish.

The charming actor Darshan Kumaar, who plays the role of Ujagar Singh in ‘Aashram’, mentioned that he received a DM on his social media account asking for the release date of show as her grandfather is on his death bed and his last wish is to watch ‘Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3’.

The actor added, “Unbelievable instances like these make me realise how big ‘Aashram’ has become. It is indeed the most-watched show on Indian OTT and fans have showered us with all love, blessings and support and for that, I am forever grateful to them.”

Fans even took to Twitter to praise Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar and others for their brilliant on-screen performances in Seasons 1 and 2 and expressed their excitement for Season 3 of the show.

Filmmaker Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram’ series has entertained the audience and has become a massive hit on OTT. The fans can’t wait to witness the season 3 of this riveting social drama series which is currently streaming exclusively on MX Player.