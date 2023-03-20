MX Player MX Player drops the trailer of ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’ Season 2

MX Player is all set to delve further into the popular romance drama peppered with several twists and turns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! After receiving a phenomenal response from viewers on Season 1 of MX serial, ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’, MX Player is all set to delve further into the popular romance drama peppered with several twists and turns.

The long-format MX Serial features the twisted love story of captor Viraj Trehan (Gashmeer Mahajani) and his hostage Kavya Grewal (Donal Bisht) in Season 2. Directed by Aniruddha Rajederkar and Noel Smith, the nine-episode series will release on MX Player on March 23.

The fascinating trailer follows the blooming romance between Viraj and Kavya. Moved by Kavya’s affection, Viraj drops his guard and unveils his never seen before compassionate side, leaving everyone stunned. While the two get attached and build a forever bond, their closeness is opposed by others.

‘Tu Zakhm Hain’ Season 2 will also feature Nehal Chudasama, Parinita Seth, Jinal Joshi, Sachin Verma, Aparna Kumar, Udhav Vij, Saurabh Man, and Abhinav Verma and their respective characters will add more drama and intrigue to the romantic thriller.

Check the trailer here: