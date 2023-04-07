Das Ka Dhamki to premiere on Aha this month

After running successfully in theatres, it's time for Vishwak Sen's Das Ka Dhamki to reach every household

Hyderabad: Das Ka Dhamki is the career biggest hit for Vishwak Sen. Mass Ka Das, Vishwak Sen, himself directed and produced the film. Also, he played a negative role in the film for the first time in his career. Das Ka Dhamki was released for Ugadi in theatres and opened to good reviews. The film has collected more than 20 crores in worldwide gross at the box office. After running successfully in theatres, it’s time for Vishwak Sen’s film to reach every household.

Das Ka Dhamki is getting ready to be streamed on OTT this April. Telugu’s popular OTT platform, Aha, is going to stream Das Ka Dhamki. The film’s premieres will begin on April 14 on Aha, as per the official announcement made today. The Aha team calls Das Ka Dhamki a mass summer thunderstorm.

Das Ka Dhamki stars Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead. Leon James composed the music for the film. Vishwak Sen has already announced that Das Ka Dhamki will have a sequel.

Vishwak Sen is currently busy with two projects. Both these films might be completed by the end of 2023. So Vishwak Sen might go for the sequel to Das Ka Dhamki in 2024.