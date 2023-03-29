Vishwak Sen announced another new film with Sithara Entertainments

Vishwak Sen is collaborating with Sithara Entertainments for his 11th film, the makers announced today with a video.

Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen grabbed a huge blockbuster with his last film, ‘Das Ka Dhamki’. The film is a pure commercial entertainer with some serious content in it. So it has won the hearts of the Telugu audience. ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is running successfully in theatres after reaching the break-even target in just the first weekend. Vishwak Sen recently announced his 10th film and stated that it is going to be a complete entertainer. Vishwak Sen now comes up with another film announcement.

Vishwak Sen’s 11th film is going to be produced by Sithara Entertainments. The makers have made the official announcement today with a video. The announcement video for VS11 shows that the film is set in Rajahmundry.

The VS11 makers also hinted to the audience that Vishwak Sen is going to play the grey shaded role in the film. “In a world that defies social norms, there’s no black and white. Only grey”. These are the lines used by the makers in the announcement video to reveal a bit about Vishwak Sen’s character and the world of VS11.

Vishwak Sen has already played a negative, grey, or evil shaded character recently in ‘Das Ka Dhamki’. He is exceptional in those shades. Now VS11 is going to have that upgraded version of the evil presence of Vishwak Sen on screen.

VS11 is written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are producing the film together. Yuvan Shankar Raja is going to compose the music. The other cast and crew details will be revealed soon.

