‘Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha’ sets new record on aha with 100 million viewing minutes in 24 hours

Since its release on March 22 on aha, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha has broken all records, surpassing 100 million viewing minutes in 24 hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: ‘aha’ has hit a home run with the post-theatrical streaming rights of the Telugu thriller ‘Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha’ (VBVK). Since its release on March 22 on aha, the film has broken all records, surpassing 100 million viewing minutes in 24 hours. With such staggering figures, the film has become a shining example of how small-budget films can still achieve big things.

Lead actor Kiran Abbavaram shared his excitement over the film’s success in a press meet. “This film left me with many pleasant memories, and I’ll always cherish it. Managing a feat like 100 million minutes within a day of its OTT release is special. When I receive calls informing me that the viewership for ‘VBVK’ on aha is on a par with the hit episodes of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ and ‘Telugu Indian Idol’, I am genuinely thrilled. ‘aha’ has been a constant companion in my journey.”

Producer Bunny V has echoed the sentiment, stating that the film’s success is a testament to aha’s support and dedication. “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to ‘Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha’. Our previous projects, ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ and ‘18 Pages’, have also succeeded. This film’s success could serve as a case study for how to drive the business of a small-budget film.”

For aha, the success of ‘Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha’ reaffirms its position as the go-to destination for Telugu content. “At aha, we are dedicated to providing the best entertainment experience for our viewers, and we are thrilled to see the overwhelming response to ‘Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha’,” said Kartheek Kanumuru, marketing head for the platform.

