‘Dasara’ trailer released: Natural star Nani turns into a brutal beast

'Dasara' trailer is terrific in all aspects, be it Nani's performance, Srikanth Odela's making, or the technical setup of the film.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:49 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Dasara’ has been the talk of Tollywood for the last few days. This is because ‘Dasara’ is the biggest release in Tollywood this month. ‘Dasara’ is going to be released across the world on March 30. Today, the makers of ‘Dasara’ released the official trailer in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in multiple languages.

‘Dasara’ trailer is terrific in all aspects, be it Nani’s performance, Srikanth Odela’s making, or the technical setup of the film. Well, as the trailer opens with Keerthy Suresh, it can be expected that the major plot of the film might revolves around her. Even the last shot of the trailer indicates the same, where Nani and Keerthy Suresh look at each other emotionally.

Nani can be seen being both natural and brutal in the trailer. There’s even a touch of his natural comedy timing in a police station scene. What the movie has in special compared to other Nani films is rawness paired with unmatchable intensity. Here director Srikanth Odela needs to be completely credited for this for bringing such shades of Nani out for this globe with ‘Dasara’. There’s a lot of blood and violence in the film, but that’s what ‘Dasara’ is made of. ‘Dasara’ marks the victory of Dharani (Nani) over evil.

The film is going to be released on March 30 in multiple languages across the world. To say it in Dharani’s style, “Bancheth, March 30th na chusukundam.”