This ‘Chamkeela Angeelesi’ reel from Nani And Keerthy Suresh is super cute

12:55 AM, Mon - 13 March 23

Source: Twitter/sairaaj44

Hyderabad: Chamkeela Angeelesi is the most recently released (third song) from Nani’s Dasara. The song was an instant chartbuster in all languages.

Chamkeela Angeelesi has already bagged more than 10 million views just within one day of its release. The audiences are loving this song, and it has become the main promotional element for Dasara ever since its release. Many critics have even felt that the song should have been released two more weeks earlier and would have created more sensation.

Chamkeela Angeelesi has the Telangana folk touch both in its audio and video. Well, female singer Dhee has won the hearts of all audiences with her vocals, as we all know. Now, it’s time for the video hook step.

The female lead of Dasara, Keerthy Suresh, along with the male lead, Nani, have recently added their dance moves for Chamkeela Angeelesi for a promotional reel. The video looks super cute and is going viral on social media now. The netizens call Keerthy Suresh and Nani together “Natural Stars”.

Dasara is going to be released on March 30 in multiple languages at the pan-Indian level. The Dasara trailer is going to be released on March 14. Srikanth Odela is the director of Dasara. SLV Cinemas produced the film. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music.