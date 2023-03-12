Dasara is biggest release for Nani in the USA

The film has positive vibes already surrounding it with the massive response to the teaser and blockbuster songs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:10 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Nani’s first pan-Indian film and the biggest release of his career, is going to hit theaters on March 30 in multiple languages, as we all know. The US premieres will be held on March 29.

However, the film has positive vibes already surrounding it with the massive response to the teaser and blockbuster songs. The makers of Dasara have also announced that the trailer will be released on March 14.

Today, another interesting update comes on Dasara. The film is going to get a massive release in the USA, which is one of the biggest ever in Nani’s career. Dasara is going to be released in the USA by Prathyangira Cinemas. Dasara is set to be released in more than 600 locations in the USA in only Telugu.

It is said by the Prathyangira Cinemas that 200 more screens are added for Dasara in other languages. Another interesting update from the US distributors is that the film’s bookings will open on March 14th itself, which is 2 weeks prior to the film’s release. Also, March 14th is the release date for the Dasara trailer.

Dasara trailer is scheduled to be released in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in all languages. However, there is no official update on this. Meanwhile, Nani will take part in the promotions in multiple locations.