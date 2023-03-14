Dasara USA bookings have been opened now

Updated On - 11:56 AM, Tue - 14 March 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Dasara is the biggest release for our natural star Nani in the USA so far in his career. The film is going to be released in more than 600 locations in the USA, just in Telugu. It is also known from the media sources that 200 more screens are being added in these locations for the film to be released in other languages too. However, this is a massive craze for any Telugu film in recent times to get this kind of huge release even before the film’s trailer was released. Meanwhile, the Dasara trailer is going to be released this afternoon.

Dasara USA bookings have already opened today. The film is experiencing an unexpected and unimaginable craze two weeks prior to the premieres. The USA premieres for Dasara are going to be held on March 29. But the ticket bookings have been opened today itself, and interestingly, the response has been massive, with fast filling for the premieres. Dasara is going to be released in the USA by Prathyangira Cinemas.

Dasara is going to definitely mark the biggest release and the biggest openings as well for the natural star in his career. Nani is very excited about this kind of response to his film. He is also extremely confident that the film’s craze and expectations will multiply much after the trailer release. Dasara is going to be released in multiple languages on March 30 in India. The USA premieres will be on March 29.