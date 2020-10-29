Dasara turns out to be money spinner for TSRTC

On Wednesday, TSRTC generated around Rs 7.12 crore which is the highest single day income for the corporation after bus services resumed in May

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Dasara vacation has turned out to be a money spinner for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) which has been staring at weak revenues since resumption of services after the lockdown. On Wednesday, TSRTC generated around Rs 7.12 crore which is the highest single day income for the corporation after bus services resumed in May. The corporation has been earning around Rs 2.50 crore to Rs 3 crore daily and the festive collection on Thursday is more than twice the average revenue.

With a large number of people who went to their native places in various districts to celebrate Dasara returning to Hyderabad, the RTC revenues went up. Similar revenues were expected even on Friday with many more travellers returning to city from their native places. According to officials, the revenue has been improved during Dasara due to festive rush particularly from Hyderabad, and it could have been even higher if services to Andhra Pradesh, which have been halted following a dispute between two corporations, were operated.

In addition to regular services, TSRTC operated over 3,000 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations in Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka to clear the festival rush. With Diwali festival ahead, RTC is expecting passenger occupancy to be high in coming days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .