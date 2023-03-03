Adani to set up two cement factories in Andhra Pradesh

Adani group would invest in cement manufacturing units and Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh, said CEO of Adani Ports Karan Adani
Visakhapatnam: CEO of Adani Ports Karan Adani said here on Friday that the group would invest in cement manufacturing units and Data Centre in the state.
Delivering the keynote address at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) here, he said that two cement plants would be established in Kadapa and Nadikudi with a total capacity of 10 Million Tons per annum.
“We are also working on developing 400 MW of Data Centre in Visakhapatnam. These projects will bring further employment opportunities and demonstrate our commitment to the sustainable growth of the state of the state,” he stated.
Lauding YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his vision towards a sustainable future, Karan said Adani Group had already invested over Rs 20,000 crore and the businesses had created more than 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect employment opportunities in the state.
Adani Group, at present, operates two largest Private Ports at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram in AP, with a total capacity of 100 Million Metric Tons per annum and in the next 5 years, the Group is aiming to double this capacity and transform these ports into Industrial Port cities.
Referring to the MoU signed by Adani Group with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2022, Karan Adani said the Group is committed to developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects over the next few years across five districts – Anantapur, Kadappa, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram in the state.