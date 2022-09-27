Dasara vacation for Telangana High Court from September 29

Hyderabad: The High Court of Telangana will be closed for Dasara vacation from September 29 to October 7. During the vacation, two judges – Justice Kunuru Lakshman and Justice Chillakur Sumalatha will be sitting in the High Court for hearing the matters.

The date of filing is September 30 while the date of sitting is October 6. After completion of division bench work, the judges will take up single bench matters. The senior judge will allocate the subject matters. The vacation judges will hold the court to hear matters pertaining to Habeas Corpus, anticipatory bail and bail applications, if the bail is refused by the magistrate, sessions judges or additional sessions judge, if they think fit.

Any other urgent matter, which cannot wait till the end of vacation such as eviction, dispossession, demolition etc., specifically permitted by the senior vacation judge can be heard. All lunch motions and urgent mentions relating to the division bench would be moved to the senior judge sitting in the division bench.

All lunch motions and urgent mentions relating to a single bench would be moved before a single judge only. Routine matters will not be taken up during vacation except with the permission of the senior vacation judge. No pending case except there is a specific order to post during the vacation shall be taken in vacation. No policy and administrative matters shall be taken up during vacation, according to the Registrar General in a notification.