Telangana High Court directs State govt to induct all qualified B.Ed graduates

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Over 800 B.Ed graduates of the State of Telangana finally find light at the end of the tunnel. A two-judge panel comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali and Justice K Sharath allowed a batch of writ petitions directing the State government to consider all the B.Ed candidates against the vacancies notified in 2008. The long-drawn litigation came up after government initially issued notification but later made modification by reserving 30% posts to D.Ed candidates.

After a protracted litigation over a decade the panel recorded that vacancies arising out of 3008 posts had not been filled up and all the petitioners who were successful in the examination shall be appointed in accordance with the notification. In so far as candidates of Andhra Pradesh, the government was proactive, it engaged all the B.Ed candidates on contract basis against sanction vacancies in all 2193 posts.

The panel issued the direction for appointment without going into larger question whether or not the subsequent changes in the ratio of appointment is valid having recorded that vacancies both under the 70% (all candidates and 30% D Ed candidates) remaining vacant. The panel directed the vacancies can be filled up by the petitioners. A battery of lawyers including Senior counsels L Ravichander, G.Vidyasagar, and Pratap Narayan Sanghi and advocate B Rachana Reddy appeared in the batch of matters.