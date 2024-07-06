Dasoju slams Revanth Reddy on defections

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said that elected representatives were apparently being blackmailed, bullied, or bought blatantly disregarding the people's mandate.

Published Date - 6 July 2024

Hyderabad: Making a blistering attack on the Congress government in the State for encouraging defections, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said on Saturday that elected representatives were apparently being blackmailed, bullied, or bought blatantly disregarding the people’s mandate.

Holding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy squarely responsible for it, he said the Congress leadership in the State was out to make the entire electoral process a futile exercise.

If political defections are sought to be legitimized with the constitutional bodies turning silent spectators, the need for holding elections would come under question. The Election Commission of India would be under no obligation to conduct elections, if the defections are allowed to continue further.

The trend of defections seems to be taking the system in a way towards auctioning of the positions in the legislative bodies to the highest bidders.

It is disgusting to witness how people using the caste, cash and false promises managed to capture authority in Telangana. They are now out to pollute the democratic setup, he said, appealing to the Election Commission to act against defection of MLAs in the State.