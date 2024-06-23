Dasoju slams Revanth Reddy’s remarks on competing with AP

In a statement, Sravan urged Revanth Reddy to compare and compete with better benchmarks of development by shedding his mindset of a real estate businessman and to lead the State like a welfare-oriented statesman.

Published Date - 23 June 2024, 06:45 PM

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan found fault with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s claims of working “on par with Andhra Pradesh”, stating that it exposed the Chief Minister’s ignorance and lack of vision. He pointed out that Telangana was far superior of Andhra Pradesh in every development indicator, including healthcare.

He said rural healthcare in the government sector of Telangana should be strengthened by making it fully accessible and affordable. He slammed the Chief Minister for promoting more private corporate hospitals in the name of health tourism and allocating precious land to them, instead of preventing them from looting people.