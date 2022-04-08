Dasyam Rangaseela Foundation to offer free coaching for Groups, TET

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

MLA Vinay Bhaskar addressing the unemployed youth at the inauguration of free coaching classes in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Warangal: Dasyam Rangseela Foundation led by the family members of West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar is all set to offer the free coaching classes for those who are preparing for the Groups, Sub-Inspector of police, constable and TET exams in Hanamkonda and Kazipet here soon.

MLA Vinay Bhaskar along with noted actor and writer Tanikella Bharani has formally inaugurated the coaching classes at a programme in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that a total of 1200 candidates had applied for the free coaching classes to be conducted by the foundation. “The coaching classes will be monitored by foundation founder president and former corporator Dasyam Vijay Bhaskar. Free meals will be served during the lunch for the selected candidates,” the MLA said.

Appreciating the Dasyam Rangseela Foundation for offering free coaching classes for the benefit of the unemployed youth, Tanikella Bharani has urged the youth to utilise this golden opportunity and crack the government jobs.

KUDA chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav, Dasyam Vijay Bhaskar, noted poet Prof Banna AIaiah and others were present at the programme.