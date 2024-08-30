Data leak: Durex India exposes sensitive data of hundreds of customers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 August 2024, 06:17 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a major breach of customer privacy, Indian branch of the British condom-maker Durex has exposed the details of several customers.

According to reports, Durex India has experienced a significant data breach, which has compromised sensitive information like identity, phone numbers, email IDs and postal addresses.

The exact number of affected customers whose data has been leaked is not known, however, security researcher Sourajeet Majumder who discovered the leak suggests information of several hundreds of customers has been compromised.

According to the expert, the leak was a result of lack of proper authentication on order confirmation page of the condom-maker’s website.

In a post on X, Sourajeet said, “A leak as such not only puts the customer’s privacy at risk but also makes them prone to social harassment or moral policing.”