David Warner, Sean Abbott ruled out of Boxing Day Test

Melbourne: Left-handed Australia opener David Warner and fast bowler Sean Abbott have been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against India because of their respective injuries. The duo will, however, rejoin the squad ahead of the third Test currently scheduled to be played from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Warner has not yet fully recovered from a groin injury he sustained during the ODI series against India, while Abbott has recovered from the calf strain he sustained during Australia A’s warm-up game against India.

“Warner and Abbott spent time in Sydney outside the team’s bio-secure hub to recover from injury. While neither player has been in a specific ‘hotspot’ as outlined by NSW Health, Cricket Australia’s bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day Test,” Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The pair travelled from Sydney to Melbourne to continue their rehabilitation given the changing public health situation in Sydney at the time,” it added.

With the fresh Covid-19 cluster in Sydney, speculations are rife that Cricket Australia might scrap the Sydney Test and conduct back-to-back games at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“No additional players will be added to the squad for the Boxing Day Test,” Cricket Australia further informed.

Australia currently lead the four-match series 1-0, following their emphatic eight-wicket win in the first pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.