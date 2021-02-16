DCW issues notice to Delhi Police on Disha Ravi’s arrest

DCW enquired about the fact if any rules were flouted during the arrest of the 21-year-old environmental activist

By | Published: 6:42 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the Delhi Police over the arrest of 21-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi.

In its notice, DCW has requested for a copy of the complaint registered against Ravi. Also, DCW enquired about the fact if any rules were flouted during the arrest of the activist.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, “Disha Ravi has been arrested because of her involvement in the farmers’ protests. As per media reports, Disha Ravi was not given a lawyer of her choice. Nor were rules followed during her arrest.”

DCW has also issued notice to the Delhi Police seeking correct details of the case and asked the police to enquire into the matter which led to her arrest. Maliwal also maintained that it was “extremely sad and unfortunate” if Ravi had been arrested because of her support for the protesting farmers.

As per Article 22(1) of the Indian Constitution, no person who is arrested shall be detained in custody without being informed, as soon as may be, of the grounds for such arrest nor shall he be denied the right to consult, and to be defended by, a legal practitioner of his choice”.

The commission has also asked for the details about the fact that Ravi was produced in the court without her lawyer.

Also read: