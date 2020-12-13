DDE programmes: MANUU extends last date till Dec 22

In view of current pandemic situation and representations received from various stakeholders, the university has extended the last date of submission of online applications, a press release stated on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), has extended the last date for admission into its distance mode programmes except for BEd up to December 22.

In view of current pandemic situation and representations received from various stakeholders, the university has extended the last date of submission of online applications, a press release stated on Sunday.

MANUU is offering admissions in MA (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Islamic Studies & Arabic), BA, BCom, BSc (Life Sciences – BZC and Physical Sciences – MPC), Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English for Urdu Speakers). These courses are recognised by the Distance Education Bureau (UGC) and NCTE, it said.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the Directorate’s website manuu.edu.in/dde.

For further details, one may contact student support services unit toll free number 18004252958 or helpline numbers 040-23008463, 23120600 (extension 2207) or visit university website. Interested candidates can also contact or visit any of the MANUU regional centres/sub-regional centres.

