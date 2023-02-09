‘DDLJ’ to be screened in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Screening old hit movies seems like a trend that will stay put for some time now, and why not. Reliving their favourite scenes, and watching their idol on the silver screen once again is an opportunity that no movie-buff would let go of.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14, fans of the ‘pyaar ke badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan are treating Hyderabadis to a special movie treat.

The superstar’s iconic film, ‘Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, which, to date, is screened at the Maratha Mandir in Mumbai, will now be screened across Hyderabad.

Announcing the same on Twitter, SRK Universe Hyderabad Fan Club which is active in both the Telugu States, said that the movie will be screened from February 10 to February 14 at PVR Cinemas.

As per the information available on the BookMyShow ticking website, PVR at the Next Galleria Mall in Panjagutta has one show on all four days at 6:40 pm.

The movie was re-released in the country in November last year, as a tribute to the actor on his birthday. Fondly called ‘DDLJ’, the film released in 1995 marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The movie revolves around Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s characters that emerged as romantic heartthrobs in Bollywood.