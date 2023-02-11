Debasish Chattopadhyay takes over as NTPC Regional Executive Director-South

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Debasish Chattopadhyay has taken over as Regional Executive Director of NTPC Southern Region. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer, NSPCL-HQs, New Delhi.

An Electrical Engineer from NIT Durgapur, Chattopadhyay joined NTPC in 1986 as an Executive Trainee and has rich and varied experience in the areas of Operation and Maintenance of Power Plants.

He held several important positions in a career spanning over 36 years and worked at different projects of NTPC like Korba, Kahalgaon, NSPCL-Durgapur, NSPCL-Bhilai and Singrauli.