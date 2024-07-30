Deccan Tollways builds 6 new classrooms in govt junior college Zaheerabad

The building had six modern classrooms. As part of the corporate social responsibility initiative, the DTC built the building for the benefit of the students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 07:57 PM

DTC built six new classrooms at government junior college Zaheerabad in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Deccan Tollways Limited (DTC) in collaboration with its sister organisation Vadodara Bharuch Tollways Limited built an annex building at government junior college in Zaheerabad.

Regional Head – Operations (R&B) Vineesh Kumar Parayee inaugurated the building on Tuesday.

Project Head of DTL Rajesh Prabhakar Vichare, Principal of the College, M Sumalatha and others were present.