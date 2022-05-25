Decode these problems for SI examinations

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some practice questions, answers and explanations on the Profit and Loss topic.

1. A man buys a cycle for Rs. 1400 and sells it at a loss of 15%. What is the selling price of the cycle?

A. Rs. 1090 B. Rs. 1160 C. Rs. 1190 D. Rs. 1202

Ans: C

Explanation:

Cost price= 1400

S.P. = 15% loss on Cost Price

= (100-15)% of Rs. 1400

= Rs. = Rs. 1190

2. The selling price of 10 oranges is the cost price of 13 oranges. Then the profit percentage is

A. 30% B. 10% C. 13% D. 3%

Ans: A

Explanation:

Let the CP of 1 orange = Rs. 1

The CP of 10 orranges = Rs 10

The CP of 13 orranges = Rs 13

The SP of 10 oranges = Rs. 13

Gain percent = (13 – 10)/10 * 100 = 30%

3. A man buys 12 articles for Rs. 12/- and sells them at the rate of Rs. 1.25 per article. His gain percentage is:

A. 20 B. 25 C. 15 D. 18

Ans: B

Explanation:

Cost Price= 12

Selling Price= 12×1.25=15

Total Profit = 15 – 12 = Rs. 3

% gain = (3/12) x 100 = 25%

4. A horse and a cow were sold for Rs. 12000 each. The horse was sold at a loss of 20% and the cow at gain of 20% his entire transaction resulted in?

A.no loss or gain B. gain of Rs. 1000

C. loss of Rs. 1000 D. gain of Rs. 2000

Ans: C

Explanation:

Total S.P = Rs, 24000.

C.P =

C.P. of horse =Rs. [(100/80) x 12000] = 15000.

C.P =

C.P. of cow = Rs[(100/120) x 12000] = 10000

Total C.P. = Rs. 25000.

Loss = Rs. (25000—24000)= Rs 1000.

5. A shopkeeper expects a gain of 22.5% on his cost price. If in a week, his sale was of Rs. 392, what was his profit?

A. Rs. 18.20 B. Rs. 70

C. Rs. 72 D. Rs. 88.25

Ans: C

Explanation:

Selling Price=392

CP =

C.P = Rs. ( x 392) = Rs. ( x 392) = Rs. 320

Profit = Rs. (392 – 320) = Rs. 72

6. What profit/loss percent did Ramu earn if he purchased an item of Rs.5,600 and sold it at three-fourth of its cost price?

A. Loss of 20 percent B. Gain of 25 percent

C. Neither gain or loss D. None of the above

Ans: D

Explanation:

C.P. = Rs.5600

S.P. = Rs.5600x ¾ = Rs.4200

Loss = Rs.5600-4200 = Rs.1400

Loss percentage = 1400×100/5600 = 25%.

