Telangana: Aswaraopet SI critical after suicide attempt, shifted to Warangal

According to police, Srinu came to the police station in civil dress during morning hours on Sunday and left the station in a private car. When the staff called him in the afternoon, both his mobile phones were found to have been switched off.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 10:48 AM

Kothagudem: A Sub-Inspector of Police, Sriramula Srinu serving at the Aswaraopet police station in the district, allegedly attempted to die by suicide by consuming pesticide.

The staff informed the matter to CI Jitender Reddy, who after tracking the SI’s phones found that the phones were switched off at Tirumalakunta area in the mandal during afternoon hours.

As the matter was being probed by the police, it was found that the SI attempted suicide near the Agriculture Market at Mahabubabad at 11 pm and he himself had called the 108 emergency ambulance service stating that he consumed pesticide.

He was immediately rushed to the Government Area Hospital at Mahabubabad. Local DSP Tirupathi Rao, CI Rural Sadaiah and Gudur CI Sarvayya Babu Rao visited the hospital. Early on Monday, he was shifted to a private hospital in Warangal for better treatment as his condition turned critical.

The 34-year-old Srinu, who hails from Narakkapet of Nallabelli mandal of Warangal district, was transferred to Aswaraopet police station in February this year. It was alleged that he was being targeted by the staff and higher officials at the police station. The reasons are yet to be known.

It was learnt that the SI sent a text message to his family members to check one of his mobile phones, the contents of which were not yet known. More details are awaited.