Decoding the basics of biology

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in – these broadly come under the biological sciences.

Here are some sample questions to help you understand the basics of biology.

1. The substrate of an enzymes is:

a. The reactant of the reaction catalysed by the enzyme

b. Uncompetitive inhibitor of the enzyme

c. Competitive inhibitor of the enzyme

d. Prosthetic group of the enzyme

Ans: a

2. Which of the following statements regarding enzymes is not true?

a. Enzymes lower the activation energy of reaction

b. Enzymes speed up the attainment of equilibrium of the reaction

c. Enzymes change the value of equilibrium constant of the reaction

d. All of the above

Ans: c

3. In the nomenclature of enzyme restriction endonuclease, the Roman numeral indicates:

a. Number of cuts on DNA

b. Number of times it is used

c. Number of recombinants formed

d. The order of discovery from source

Ans: d

4. A non-proteinaceous enzyme is:

a. Ligase

b. Lysozyme

c. Ribozyme

d. Deoxyribonuclease

Ans: c

5. In S-Phase of the cell cycle:

a. Amount of DNA is reduced to half in each cell

b. Amount of DNA remains same in each cell

c. Amount of DNA doubles in each cell

d. Chromosome number is increased.

Ans: c

6. The enzyme recombinase is required at which stage of meiosis?

a. Zygotene

b. Diplotene

c. Pachytene

d. Diakinesis

Ans: c

7. Match the sub-stage of prophase-I of meiosis in Column-I with the events in Column-II and choose the correct option.

Column-I Column-II

1. Leptotene i. Terminalisation of chiasma

2. Zygotene ii. Crossing over & recombination

3. Pachytene iii. Synapsis

4. Diakinesis iv. Visibility of chromosomes

a. 1-iv, 2-iii, 3-ii, 4-i

b. 1-iv, 2-i, 3-ii, 4-iii

c. 1-i, 2-ii, 3-iii, 4-iv

d. 1-i, 2-iii, 3-ii, 4-iv

Ans: a

8. The Centrosome duplicates during the

a. S – Phase of cell cycle

b. G2 – Phase of cell cycle

c. Prophase of cell cycle

d. G1- Phase of cell cycle

Ans: a

9. select the correct statement related to mitosis

a. Amount of DNA in the parent cell is first halved & then distributed into two daughter cells

b. Amount of DNA in the parent cell is first doubled & then distributed into two daughter cells

c. Amount of DNA in the parent cell is first halved & then distributed into four daughter cells

d. Amount of DNA in the parent cell is first doubled & then distributed into four daughter cells

Ans: b

To be continued…