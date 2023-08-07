| Keervani Kandala Of Uoh To Join Yale University For Ms In Public Health Health Informatics

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:50 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: Keervani Kandala who has completed third year of Integrated MSc Systems Biology from the School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), will join Yale Graduate School of Arts and Sciences for an MS in Public Health- Health Informatics this August.

She has also been offered admission into MS in Quantitative Biomedical Sciences at Dartmouth University. Both ivy league universities, Yale and Dartmouth, are home to academic excellence, historical legacy and a wealth of knowledge.

Each year, only about 15 students are selected from all over the world and Keervani Kandala will have an opportunity to choose her coursework from the prestigious Yale Schools of Management, Law and Medical Science along with Public Health.

Among the few people admitted to Yale with a 3-year BSc degree, Keervani aims to improve healthcare accessibility and build better gender-equitable education systems through research, outreach, advocacy, and becoming a scientist.