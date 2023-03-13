| Mahabubabad Orientation Programme For Ssc Students On New Question Paper Pattern

Mahabubabad: Orientation programme for SSC students on new question paper pattern

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Mahabubabad: TMRS Boys-1 organised an awareness programme on achieving 100 percent results in SSC exams for class 10 students for both TMRS Mahabubabad (Boys-1) and Dornakal (Girls-1) on Saturday, said Dr G Srinivasa Rao, principal, Mahabubabad, in a press note here on Monday.

It was aimed at highlighting the various techniques and tips to be followed in each subject during board exams.

Resource persons in Telugu, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Social Studies guided the students in answering the questions as per the changed pattern.

District Minority Welfare Officer B Srinivasa Rao said continuous practice would help students get good results.