DecorTrail for home decor products

DecorTrail has been founded by two brothers, Safa Azhar, alumni of Pennsylvania State University, USA, and Hamza Azhar, alumni of Delhi University, India.

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Noida: One of India’s premier export houses Sidra Homestyles, specialising in exporting home furnishing products to clients in France, Holland, Spain, Italy, Germany, Sweden, UK, Latin America, USA and Canada, has now decided to focus on the domestic market with the launch of their new venture DecorTrail.

DecorTrail has been founded by two brothers, Safa Azhar, alumni of Pennsylvania State University, USA, and Hamza Azhar, alumni of Delhi University, India; who came up with the idea for business after realising a gap in the Home Furnishing market.