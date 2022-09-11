Deekshitha, Chidvilas emerge victorious at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

( ALL Smiles: Winners and runners-up with their trophies) Deekshitha Modipalli and Chidvilas Sai Surapaneni emerged champions in the juniors and open categories respectively.

Hyderabad: Deekshitha Modipalli and Chidvilas Sai Surapaneni emerged champions in the juniors and open categories respectively of the 196th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at the Brilliant Grammer High School, Dilshuknagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Deekshitha won the title with 5.5 points from six rounds while Sri Rithik Reddy and S Arnav Krishna settled for the second and third places respectively.

In the open category, Chidvilas Sai defeated O Kushal in the tie breaker to win the top honours. M Tarun secured the third place with five points.

Top ten places (Open category): 1 Chidvilas Sai, 2 O Kushal, 3 M Tarun, 4 Ritesh Chandra, 5 Natura Bethi, 6 Mihir Chandra Loke, 7 Pavan Karthikeya Varma, 8 K Perumallu, 9 I Aakash Kumar, 10 L Vijay Kumar;

Age group winners:

U-15 Boys: 1 D Harinarayana, 2 Sai Karthik; Girls: 1 Chandra Manaswi;

U-13 Boys: 1 Sri Rithik Reddy, 2 V Surya Teja; Girls: 1 Naga Akshaya, 2 Vanshika L;

U-11 Boys: 1 Arnav Krishna, 2 Trived Settipalli; Girls: 1 G Vaisali;

U-9 Boys: 1 K Krithikdev, 2 Devaharsha Bobbili; Girls: 1 Sarvani Bhanuja, 2 Tanvika;

U-7 Boys: 1 T Shreyan, 2 Sanjay Karthik Poloju; Girls: 1 Nithya Somalraju, 2 Kavya Srivalli;

Best Woman: Renuka Kumari B; Best Veteran: M Ram Mohan Rao.