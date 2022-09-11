TSWREIS golfers Amulya, Anusha hog limelight at Junior Golf Championship

Published Date - 07:01 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

TSWREIS golfers G Amulya and M Anusha bagged top honours in the B girls category and C girls category of Junior Golf Championship

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers G Amulya and M Anusha bagged top honours in the B girls category and C girls category respectively of the South-Zone 9th Leg Junior Golf Championship held at the Guindy Race Course Club, Chennai on Sunday.

E Pricilla emerged runner-up in the B girls category. Meanwhile, U Akhila, P Mukul, Haritha Rani and Naveena settled for bronze in category A girls, category B boys, category B girls and category A girls respectively. In total, the TSWREIS golfers won seven podium finishes in the championship.

Results:

G Amulya (Thorrour) Winner Category B girls;

M Anusha (Nancherla) Winner Category C girls;

E Pricilla (Tadwai) Runner-up Category B girls;

U Akhila (Yellandu) Second runner-up Category A girls;

P Mukul (Nyalkal) Second runner-up Category B boys;

Haritha Rani Second runner-up Category B;

Naveena Second runner-up Category A.