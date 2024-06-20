Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make stylish airport appearance

The expectant couple were spotted wearing matching stylish black outfits.

By ANI Updated On - 20 June 2024, 02:16 PM

Mumbai: Parents-to-be, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport in Mumbai early on Thursday morning, setting major couple goals for their fans.

The duo, who are expecting their first child together, were seen twinning in chic black outfits.

Deepika Padukone exuded grace in a black bodycon dress paired with a stylish black shirt, accessorized with trendy shades and white sneakers. Ranveer Singh, known for his flamboyant fashion choices, complemented Deepika’s elegance by opting for a classic black T-shirt and jeans ensemble.

Singh was seen attentively assisting Deepika out of their car, ensuring her comfort and safety, before tenderly holding her hand as they made their way through the airport terminals.

The couple’s airport appearance quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans and admirers showering praise on their chemistry.

In another notable event, Deepika Padukone recently stole the spotlight at the pre-release event of Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘ in Mumbai.

Deepika graced the occasion in a stunning black dress, joined by co-stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, who also opted for black attire.

The event saw a gathering of Bollywood luminaries including Kamal Haasan, adding to the buzz surrounding the film’s imminent release.

‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ directed by Nag Ashwin, promises to be a groundbreaking sci-fi drama inspired by Hindu scriptures, set in a dystopian future of the year 2898 AD.

Anticipation is mounting as the film gears up for its theatrical debut on June 27.