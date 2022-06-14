Deepika Padukone visits Hyderabad’s Kamineni Hospitals as an outpatient

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:14 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Actor Deepika Padukone, who is in Hyderabad for shooting of the movie ‘Project K’ with Prabhas at Ramoji Film City (RFC), visited Kamineni Hospitals as an outpatient on Sunday.

The actor underwent a battery of diagnostic tests at the hospital that lasted nearly half a day, according to those familiar with the development. While reports have indicated that Deepika was brought to the hospital after she experienced a spike in her heart rate during the shooting, hospitals officials, however, have maintained that she had complained of gastric issues.

After undergoing the diagnostic tests, which came out clean, Deepika was allowed to leave by senior doctors at the hospital.