Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha writes heartfelt note as Roger Federer announces his retirement

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Anisha Padukone, professional golfer and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s sister, also wrote a heartfelt ode to Roger when he announced his retirement.

Hyderabad: Renowned Swiss tennis player Roger Federer announced his retirement on Thursday, shocking many of his admirers by announcing that the forthcoming Laver Cup in London will be the last time he will be playing. In a video that he posted, he addressed his Tennis family.

Anisha Padukone, professional golfer and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s sister, also wrote a heartfelt ode to Roger when he announced his retirement. Anisha posted images of them together on her Instagram account with the caption, “Casually flexing for relevance with these pictures. Jokes apart, eternally grateful to have had these opportunities. What sets him apart is not just what he could do on a tennis court, but also the wonderful person that he is. There never was, and never will be another RF. #federer #goat #tennis #wimbledon #idol #imnotcryingyourecrying(sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anisha Padukone (@anishapadukone)

Immediately Anisha’s brother-in-law Ranveer Singh, responded in the comment section, he wrote, “Amaze”, along with heart-eyed emoji.

Numerous Bollywood stars, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, wrote heartfelt messages on their Instagram accounts.