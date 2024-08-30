Deeply anguished with demolition of houses of visually challenged in Mahabubnagar: Praveen Kumar

Published Date - 30 August 2024, 04:23 PM

RS Praveen Kumar.

Hyderabad: Expressing deep anguish over the demolition of houses belonging to physically challenged and visually challenged individuals in Mahbubnagar, BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar recounted a heart-wrenching scene where a young girl, still in her school uniform, was seen searching for her school books amidst the rubble of her demolished home.

“I could not hold my tears at the pathetic situation of the family,” he said, questioning how Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy could sleep peacefully while such actions were taking place.

Praveen Kumar highlighted that 400 policemen were deployed to demolish the homes of vulnerable individuals, questioning why the same force was not used against influential figures like Tirupati Reddy, the Chief Minister’s brother.

He accused the Congress government of having double standards, acting swiftly against the poor while showing leniency towards the wealthy and influential. He specifically mentioned the encroachments related to Tirupati Reddy’s house in Durgam Cheruvu, questioning the lack of action in that case.

While acknowledging the importance of protecting the environment, Praveen Kumar emphasized that there should not be different yardsticks for the rich and the poor.