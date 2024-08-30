My comments taken out of context, says Revanth after Supreme Court rap

The Chief Minister posted on X stating that he had the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 10:36 AM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: A day after the Supreme Court rapped Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his comments on the bail granted to BRS MLC K Kavitha, the Chief Minister expressed his regret for making such comments.

However, he also claimed that the remarks attributed to him in ‘such reports’ were taken out of context and reiterated that he was a firm believer of the judicial process.

During a chit chat with media persons after laying the foundation for installation of Telangana Thalli statue in the Secretariat, the Chief Minister had commented on the bail granted by the Supreme Court to Kavitha, raising doubts about how she secured bail within five months when former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia got it after 15 months.

He also said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was yet to get relief. The Supreme Court took his remarks very seriously. “What sort of statement is this by a responsible Chief Minister?” the apex court had asked on Thursday.

Following this, on Friday, the Chief Minister posted on X stating that he had the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. “I understand that certain press reports on August 29, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Honorable Court,” he said.

I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court. I reiterate that I am… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) August 30, 2024

“I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect & highest regard for the Judiciary & its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem,” Revanth Reddy said.