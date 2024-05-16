Deesawala sets up fourth unit in Hyderabad

The company had three manufacturing units at Bala Nagar, Hyderabad, catering to the present requirements.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 08:07 PM

The company had three manufacturing units at Bala Nagar, Hyderabad, catering to the present requirements.

Hyderabad: Deesawala Rubber Industries, a leading manufacturer of premium quality rubber products such as rubber sealing rings, rubber gaskets, and other rubber products, announced setting up its fourth manufacturing unit at at Kallakal, near Medchal in Hyderabad.

Spread over 40,000 square feet, this facility is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and a lab testing facility, which will enhance production capacity from about 7to 8 tonnes per day to 25 tonnes per day. Additionally, the company has acquired an adjacent unit, scheduled to be operational by 2025, a press release said.

The company had three manufacturing units at Bala Nagar, Hyderabad, catering to the present requirements.