Former Home Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy criticises Congress govt over rising crime rate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:39 PM

Former Home Minister and senior BRS MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Home Minister and senior BRS MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy delivered a scathing critique of the Congress government’s handling of law and order, cornering the Ministers during a heated discussion on the State budget in the Legislative Assembly on Monday night.

Sabitha Indra Reddy highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation, emphasising that rising crime rates were a direct result of the government’s failure to constant monitoring. She acknowledged the previous BRS government’s shortcomings but underscored the systematic measures they implemented to reduce crime.

“People have immense faith in the police, approaching them even for minor disputes. Increasing crimes are not police failures but the government’s failure to implement effective systems that strengthen the police,” she asserted.

The former Minister cited specific incidents, including the rape of a tribal woman in Kollapur, a gangrape at Dundigal police station, and the rape of a blind school hostel boarder in Malakpet. She condemned the delay in registering FIRs and the lack of prompt police action, describing it as a “sorry state of affairs.”

When Congress MLAs interrupted, pointing out crimes during the BRS regime and her efforts to demoralise the entire police force, Sabitha Indra Reddy countered, questioning whether they want to ignore such crimes. She reminded the Assembly that the public voted for the Congress with the hope of better governance.

Tribal Welfare Minister D Seethakka acknowledged the occurrence of unfortunate crimes and stated that the government had responded promptly to the victims. Sabitha Indra Reddy insisted on the government’s responsibility to protect citizens and rescue victims.

She criticised the lack of police surveillance and preventive measures, noting recent attacks on police teams by inter-State gangs. She suggested forming anti-drug committees in residential areas and educational institutions, involving parents and teachers.