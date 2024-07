Gayathri shines at Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

S Gayathri Krishna of GSM grabbed top honours in the Under-13 girls event of the Samreddy Sudarshan Reddy Memorial Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament.

Hyderabad: S Gayathri Krishna of GSM grabbed top honours in the U-13 girls event of the Samreddy Sudarshan Reddy Memorial Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad on Sunday. In the final, she defeated Sri Saanvi of SPARS 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 to win the title.

