The Gaudium School triumphs at GYMQUINN

The Gaudium finished the championship with an impressive haul of 170 medals at the recently concluded GYMQUINN 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:48 PM

Medal winners of the gymnastic championship at Gaudium Sportopia, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Hosts The Gaudium School emerged victorious at the recently concluded GYMQUINN 2024 held at Gaudium Sportopia.

The Gaudium finished the championship with an impressive haul of 170 medals. In levels 1 and 2, Gaudium gymnasts clinched 146 medals, including 98 golds. The success continued in levels 3, 4 and 6, where six Gaudium gymnasts secured 24 medals.

Also Read Durand Cup experience unforgettable, Victor Amalraj recalls glory days