DEET —connecting jobseekers & employers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 4,65,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers, who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Receptionist
Experience: 0-1 years
Location: Madhapur
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000
Contact Number: 9390888586
Company: Tendercuts
Position: Butchers
Experience: 1 to 3 years
Location: Kokapet, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Manikonda, Pragathi Nagar
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 +incentives
Contact: 7386908352, 9010521405
Company: Tendercuts
Position: Cashiers
Experience: Fresher or experience of 6 months
Location: Kokapet, Kondapur, Manikonda
Salary: Rs 10,000 takehome
Qualification: SSC or Intermediate
Contact: 7386908352, 9010521405
Company: TalentPro India
Position: Trainee
Location: Perukonda, Anathapur
Age Limit: 19 – 23 years
Salary: Rs 12000+ESI+PF
Qualification: Any Degree, Diploma (pass/fail), BTech (Automobile, Mechanical, EEE, ECE)
Vacancies: 100
Note: Free Transport, free canteen facilities duty hours, free uniform and safety
Contact: 9059385888
Company: Avsar HR Services
Position: Store Manager
Experience: 1 to 2 years
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 23000 – Rs 25000
Need candidates who have experience in managing retail store employees like Ratnadeep, Spar, Big Basket, Grofers, Udaan, Dunzo, etc. only
Contact Number: 7013838111
Company: OLA Foods
Position: Food Handlers
Experience: Freshers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Min SSC/Inter pass
Salary: Rs 9200 +ESI + PF + Medical Insurance
Contact Number: 8099412735
Company: Visesh Engineering & Construction
Position: HVAC technician
Experience: 2 to 3 years
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: As per company norms
Qualification: BTech Mechanical
Should have two-wheeler
Contact: 7995006921
Company: Fretus Folks India Pvt Ltd.
Position: Delivery boys
Location: Hyderabad
Should have driving license
Salary: Rs 11,000
Contact: 9137681501/7045818212
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Quality Officer and Production
Location: Sangareddy.
Education: BSc
Salary: As per experience, only for males
Immediate joining
Contact: 9160234678
Company: Crop One Staffing Solutions Pvt Ltd
Designation: Tele-caller
Languages: English/Telugu and Hindi
Qualification: 10+2 or any graduate
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,500 to Rs 20,000
Age limit: Up to 35
Postions: 100
Contact: 9110305704
Company: TalentPro India
Position: Loading supervisors
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Depends on experience
Location: Kothagudem
Contact: 9059385888.
Company: Hotel N7 Elite
Position: FNB Captains (Male)
Experience: 0-1 Years
Location: Karmanghat, Hyderabad
Salary: Negotiable
Free food and accommodation
Contact: 9030361185
Company: Spandana India
Position: Sales Executives
Experience: 0 to 1 year
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: As per company norms
Qualification: Any graduate
Contact: 9675225522
Company: Kurakulas Info Media Pvt Ltd
Position: Telemarketing Executive
Experience: 0 to 3 years in banking sector
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000
Qualification: Any graduate
Contact: 9966980011
Company: LifeStyle International
Position: Customer Support Associate
Experience: up to 3 years
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000
Qualification: Inter, degree
Contact: 9032227630
Company: Sumas Corporation
Position: Bench Sales Recruiter
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Location: Punjagutta, Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any degree
Contact: 8309671809
Company: Fine Square Consultancy
Position: Telecaller
Experience: 0 to 2 Years
Qualification: Inter or any degree
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9700024635
Company: UMDAA healthcare
Position: Digital Marketing Manager
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 2 to 3 years
Salary: Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000
Location: Hyderabad
contact: 9100948181
Company: Cytomol Advanced Diagnostic Lab
Position: Marketing Executive
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Salary: Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000
Should have good communication skills
Location: Secunderabad (Gandhi Nagar)
Contact: 9949800305
Company: Nitya Software Solutions
Position: Backend Engineer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualifications: Any degree
Salary: up to 5 LPA
Experience – 1 to 4 years
Contact Number: 9032005255
Company: AV Immigration and Careers Consultancy Private Limited
Position: Immigration Consultant
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Number: 7219216918
Company: Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12+ or any degree
Salary: Rs 15,000 + incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Number: 8978707207
Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd
Position: Assistant General Manager in sales and marketing
Experience: 5 to 10 years in sales and marketing
Salary: Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000
Location: Banjara Hills
Contact Number: 9100926513
Company: VK Enterprises
Position: Computer Operator
Experience: 0 to 2 years
Salary: 8500 – 12000/Month
Location: Kompally
Should have good knowledge in Marg erp 9
Contact Number: 7569368750
Company: Jaisvi Consultants
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1 to 2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Location: Kukatpally
Contact Number: 9573777506
Company: Edify Private limited
Position: System Analyst
Experience: Freshers
Location: Gachibowli
Salary: Rs 1.4 LPA
Should have good communications skills and technical knowledge
Contact: 8873339999
Company: Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers (Only female)
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Salary: Rs 11,000 to Rs 20,000
Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English
Location: Kothapet
Contact: 6309700978
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Call Centre Executive
Industry: Real Estate
Experience: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales
Languages: English, Hindi
Job Location: Kukatpally
Shift Type: Night shift/ day shift
Contact: 9346316003
