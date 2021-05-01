DEET —connecting jobseekers & employers

By | Published: 12:01 am 11:40 pm

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Receptionist

Experience: 0-1 years

Location: Madhapur

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000

Contact Number: 9390888586

Company: Tendercuts

Position: Butchers

Experience: 1 to 3 years

Location: Kokapet, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Manikonda, Pragathi Nagar

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 +incentives

Contact: 7386908352, 9010521405

Company: Tendercuts

Position: Cashiers

Experience: Fresher or experience of 6 months

Location: Kokapet, Kondapur, Manikonda

Salary: Rs 10,000 takehome

Qualification: SSC or Intermediate

Contact: 7386908352, 9010521405

Company: TalentPro India

Position: Trainee

Location: Perukonda, Anathapur

Age Limit: 19 – 23 years

Salary: Rs 12000+ESI+PF

Qualification: Any Degree, Diploma (pass/fail), BTech (Automobile, Mechanical, EEE, ECE)

Vacancies: 100

Note: Free Transport, free canteen facilities duty hours, free uniform and safety

Contact: 9059385888

Company: Avsar HR Services

Position: Store Manager

Experience: 1 to 2 years

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 23000 – Rs 25000

Need candidates who have experience in managing retail store employees like Ratnadeep, Spar, Big Basket, Grofers, Udaan, Dunzo, etc. only

Contact Number: 7013838111

Company: OLA Foods

Position: Food Handlers

Experience: Freshers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Min SSC/Inter pass

Salary: Rs 9200 +ESI + PF + Medical Insurance

Contact Number: 8099412735

Company: Visesh Engineering & Construction

Position: HVAC technician

Experience: 2 to 3 years

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: As per company norms

Qualification: BTech Mechanical

Should have two-wheeler

Contact: 7995006921

Company: Fretus Folks India Pvt Ltd.

Position: Delivery boys

Location: Hyderabad

Should have driving license

Salary: Rs 11,000

Contact: 9137681501/7045818212

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Quality Officer and Production

Location: Sangareddy.

Education: BSc

Salary: As per experience, only for males

Immediate joining

Contact: 9160234678

Company: Crop One Staffing Solutions Pvt Ltd

Designation: Tele-caller

Languages: English/Telugu and Hindi

Qualification: 10+2 or any graduate

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,500 to Rs 20,000

Age limit: Up to 35

Postions: 100

Contact: 9110305704

Company: TalentPro India

Position: Loading supervisors

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Depends on experience

Location: Kothagudem

Contact: 9059385888.

Company: Hotel N7 Elite

Position: FNB Captains (Male)

Experience: 0-1 Years

Location: Karmanghat, Hyderabad

Salary: Negotiable

Free food and accommodation

Contact: 9030361185

Company: Spandana India

Position: Sales Executives

Experience: 0 to 1 year

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: As per company norms

Qualification: Any graduate

Contact: 9675225522

Company: Kurakulas Info Media Pvt Ltd

Position: Telemarketing Executive

Experience: 0 to 3 years in banking sector

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000

Qualification: Any graduate

Contact: 9966980011

Company: LifeStyle International

Position: Customer Support Associate

Experience: up to 3 years

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000

Qualification: Inter, degree

Contact: 9032227630

Company: Sumas Corporation

Position: Bench Sales Recruiter

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Location: Punjagutta, Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 12,000

Qualification: Any degree

Contact: 8309671809

Company: Fine Square Consultancy

Position: Telecaller

Experience: 0 to 2 Years

Qualification: Inter or any degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9700024635

Company: UMDAA healthcare

Position: Digital Marketing Manager

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 2 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000

Location: Hyderabad

contact: 9100948181

Company: Cytomol Advanced Diagnostic Lab

Position: Marketing Executive

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000

Should have good communication skills

Location: Secunderabad (Gandhi Nagar)

Contact: 9949800305

Company: Nitya Software Solutions

Position: Backend Engineer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualifications: Any degree

Salary: up to 5 LPA

Experience – 1 to 4 years

Contact Number: 9032005255

Company: AV Immigration and Careers Consultancy Private Limited

Position: Immigration Consultant

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Number: 7219216918

Company: Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12+ or any degree

Salary: Rs 15,000 + incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Number: 8978707207

Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd

Position: Assistant General Manager in sales and marketing

Experience: 5 to 10 years in sales and marketing

Salary: Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000

Location: Banjara Hills

Contact Number: 9100926513

Company: VK Enterprises

Position: Computer Operator

Experience: 0 to 2 years

Salary: 8500 – 12000/Month

Location: Kompally

Should have good knowledge in Marg erp 9

Contact Number: 7569368750

Company: Jaisvi Consultants

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1 to 2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000

Location: Kukatpally

Contact Number: 9573777506

Company: Edify Private limited

Position: System Analyst

Experience: Freshers

Location: Gachibowli

Salary: Rs 1.4 LPA

Should have good communications skills and technical knowledge

Contact: 8873339999

Company: Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (Only female)

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 11,000 to Rs 20,000

Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Call Centre Executive

Industry: Real Estate

Experience: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales

Languages: English, Hindi

Job Location: Kukatpally

Shift Type: Night shift/ day shift

Contact: 9346316003

