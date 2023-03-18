DEET: Hiring café staff, lecturers

Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 18 March 23

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Delhivery

Profile: Delivery Agent

Salary: Rs 25,000-30,000 per month

Location: Pan-India

Contact: Download the app (https://bit.ly/3TizykE)

Chai Point

Position: Cafe staff

Qualification: SSC

Age: 18-35 years

Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home, ESIC, PF yearly bonus

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9290790295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

UNICEF, India



Position: Fundraiser (field work)

Experience: Not required

Location: Banjara Hills

Skills: Fluency in English, ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage

Salary: Rs 19,940/month, PF, incentives

Qualification: Freshers

Contact: 8700355180

UNICEF, India

Position: Team guide

Experience: Not required

Location: Banjara Hills

Skills: Fluency in English, ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage

Salary: Rs 26,760/month, PF, incentives

Qualification: Freshers

Contact: 8700355180

Fruges IT Services



Position: Domestic Voice Process

Qualification: Undergraduate/Graduate

Languages: English and Hindi with good communication

Location: Ranigunj

Experience: Freshers/Experienced

Package: CTC – Rs 19,500; take-home – Rs 15,500

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 6305709420

One More Goal Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer relations

Qualification: Any degree

Location: Hitec City

Experience: 0-6 years

Package: Rs 20,000-65,000

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9652867807

Med Plus

Position: Pharmacist

Qualification: D/B Pharmacy with PCI

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-6 years

Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA

Vacancies: 30

Note: Free accommodation

Contact: 9666662481

Abhyaas Edutech

Position: Lecturers/Junior Lecturers

Qualification: Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-1 year

Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8019325555

Med Plus

Position: CSA

Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, any degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Fresher

Package: Rs 10,500-11,500, sales incentives

Vacancies: 30

Contact: 9666662481

Ababil Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Position: Service Engineer

Qualification: Bachelor in Bio-Medical Engineering/ Instrumentation/any graduate/any Master’s

Experience: 1-5 years

Salary: Based on last CTC

Location: Karimnagar

Vacancies: 6

Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Hicare Services Pvt Ltd

Role: Pest Control Technicians

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Location: Kukatpally, Cherlapally, Suchitra, Vijayawada (Mogalrajapuram)

Note: For Kukatpally location bike & licence mandatory

Experience: Freshers/Experienced

Package: Based on industry standards

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 7386908352, anil.k@hicare.in

Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: Account Manager

Qualification: Any graduation degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 5-6 years

Package: CTC – Rs 2.5-3 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 7660001837

Call for Jobs

Role: Inside or Field Sales Executive

Qualification: Intermediate & above

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career

Experience: 0-3 years

Package: Rs 1.5 – 3.0 LPA

Vacancies: 30

Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

