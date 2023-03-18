Friday, Mar 17, 2023
DEET: Hiring café staff, lecturers

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 18 March 23
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Delhivery

Profile: Delivery Agent
Salary: Rs 25,000-30,000 per month
Location: Pan-India
Contact: Download the app (https://bit.ly/3TizykE)

Chai Point

Position: Cafe staff
Qualification: SSC
Age: 18-35 years
Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home, ESIC, PF yearly bonus
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9290790295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

UNICEF, India

Position: Fundraiser (field work)
Experience: Not required
Location: Banjara Hills
Skills: Fluency in English, ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage
Salary: Rs 19,940/month, PF, incentives
Qualification: Freshers
Contact: 8700355180

UNICEF, India

Position: Team guide
Experience: Not required
Location: Banjara Hills
Skills: Fluency in English, ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage
Salary: Rs 26,760/month, PF, incentives
Qualification: Freshers
Contact: 8700355180

Fruges IT Services

Position: Domestic Voice Process
Qualification: Undergraduate/Graduate
Languages: English and Hindi with good communication
Location: Ranigunj
Experience: Freshers/Experienced
Package: CTC – Rs 19,500; take-home – Rs 15,500
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 6305709420

One More Goal Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer relations
Qualification: Any degree
Location: Hitec City
Experience: 0-6 years
Package: Rs 20,000-65,000
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9652867807

Med Plus

Position: Pharmacist
Qualification: D/B Pharmacy with PCI
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-6 years
Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA
Vacancies: 30
Note: Free accommodation
Contact: 9666662481

Abhyaas Edutech

Position: Lecturers/Junior Lecturers
Qualification: Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-1 year
Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8019325555

Med Plus

Position: CSA
Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, any degree
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Fresher
Package: Rs 10,500-11,500, sales incentives
Vacancies: 30
Contact: 9666662481

Ababil Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Position: Service Engineer
Qualification: Bachelor in Bio-Medical Engineering/ Instrumentation/any graduate/any Master’s
Experience: 1-5 years
Salary: Based on last CTC
Location: Karimnagar
Vacancies: 6
Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Hicare Services Pvt Ltd

Role: Pest Control Technicians
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Location: Kukatpally, Cherlapally, Suchitra, Vijayawada (Mogalrajapuram)
Note: For Kukatpally location bike & licence mandatory
Experience: Freshers/Experienced
Package: Based on industry standards
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 7386908352, anil.k@hicare.in

Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: Account Manager
Qualification: Any graduation degree
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 5-6 years
Package: CTC – Rs 2.5-3 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 7660001837

Call for Jobs

Role: Inside or Field Sales Executive
Qualification: Intermediate & above
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career
Experience: 0-3 years
Package: Rs 1.5 – 3.0 LPA
Vacancies: 30
Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

