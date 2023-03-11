Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 AM, Sat - 11 March 23

Company: Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

Role: Life Planning Officer

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 6 months – 2 years

Package: Rs 20,000 – 30,000 per month

Vacancies: 30

Note: Female above the age of 30 years

Contact: 8340037123

Post 2



Company: Chai Point

Position: Cafe Staff

Qualification: SSC

Age: 18 – 35 years

Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home (ESIC, PF, yearly bonus)

Locations: Hitech City, Kondapur, Banjara hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9290790295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Company: Delhivery

Role: Field Job Executive

Qualification: Any Graduation Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Package: Rs 25,000 – 30,000 per month

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 8008373136

Company: Fruges IT Services

Role: International Voice Process

Qualification: Undergraduate / Graduate, but not Pursuing

Languages: English with excellent communication

Location: Manikonda, Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers / Experienced

Package: up to Rs 3 LPA based on their interview performance.

Shifts: Flexible shift

Vacancies: 100

Contact: 6305709420

Company: Fruges IT Services

Role: Domestic Voice Process

Qualification: Undergraduate / Graduate

Languages: English and Hindi with good communication

Location: Ranigunj, Secunderabad

Experience: Freshers / Experienced

Package: CTC: Rs 19,500/- ; Take home: Rs 15,500/-

Shifts : Day shift

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 6305709420

Company: One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Customer Relations

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hitech City, Hyderabad

Experience: 0 – 6 years

Package: Rs 20,000 – 65,000

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9652867807

Company: Med Plus

Role: Pharmacist

Qualification: D / B Pharmacy with PCI

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0 – 6 years

Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA

Vacancies: 30

Note: Free Accommodation

Job Description: Dispensing Prescription Drugs, Provide Dosage Instructions to customers

Stocking the medicines in proper place

Contact: 9666662481

Company: Abhyaas Edutech

Role: Lecturers / Junior Lecturers

Qualification: Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0 – 1 year

Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8019325555

Company: Med Plus

Role: CSA

Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Fresher

Package: Rs 10,500 to Rs 11,500 Sales Incentives

Vacancies: 30

Note: Free Accommodation

Job Description: Provide Dosage Instructions to the customers, Stocking the medicines in

proper place

Contact: 9666662481

Company: UNICEF, India

Position: Fundraiser (Field Work)

Experience: Not Required

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Skills: Fluency in English is required. Ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage.

Salary: Rs 19,940/- month (PF, Incentives)

Qualification: Freshers

Contact: 8700355180

Company: UNICEF, India

Position: Team Guide

Experience: Not Required

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Skills: Fluency in English is required. Ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage.

Salary: Rs 26,760/- month (PF, Incentives)

Qualification: Freshers

Contact: 8700355180

Company: Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service Engineer

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any

Master’s

Experience: 1-5 years

Salary: Based on the last CTC

Location: Karimnagar

Vacancies: 6

Contact: 9884501053 / hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Company: Hicare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Pest Control Technicians

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Location: Kukatpally, Cherlapally, Suchitra, Vijayawada(Mogalrajapuram)

Note : For Kukatpally Location Bike & Licence Mandatory

Experience: Freshers/Experienced

Package: Based on industry standards

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

Company: Avonflex Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Account Manager

Qualification: Any Graduation Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 5 to 6 years

Package: CTC Rs 2.5 LPA to 3 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 7660001837

Company: Call for Jobs

Role: Inside or Field Sales Executive

Qualification: Intermediate & Above

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Package: Rs 1.5 – 3.0 LPA

Vacancies: 30

Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955

Company: Abhyaas Edutech

Position: Quant Trainer

Qualification: Graduation

Experience: 2-3 years

Salary: Rs 8,086 – 41,210 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 8019325555

