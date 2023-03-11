Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

DEET is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts
Company: Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
Role: Life Planning Officer
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 6 months – 2 years
Package: Rs 20,000 – 30,000 per month
Vacancies: 30
Note: Female above the age of 30 years
Contact: 8340037123
Post 2
Company: Chai Point
Position: Cafe Staff
Qualification: SSC
Age: 18 – 35 years
Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home (ESIC, PF, yearly bonus)
Locations: Hitech City, Kondapur, Banjara hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9290790295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Company: Delhivery
Role: Field Job Executive
Qualification: Any Graduation Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Package: Rs 25,000 – 30,000 per month
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 8008373136
Company: Fruges IT Services
Role: International Voice Process
Qualification: Undergraduate / Graduate, but not Pursuing
Languages: English with excellent communication
Location: Manikonda, Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers / Experienced
Package: up to Rs 3 LPA based on their interview performance.
Shifts: Flexible shift
Vacancies: 100
Contact: 6305709420
Company: Fruges IT Services
Role: Domestic Voice Process
Qualification: Undergraduate / Graduate
Languages: English and Hindi with good communication
Location: Ranigunj, Secunderabad
Experience: Freshers / Experienced
Package: CTC: Rs 19,500/- ; Take home: Rs 15,500/-
Shifts : Day shift
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 6305709420
Company: One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Role: Customer Relations
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hitech City, Hyderabad
Experience: 0 – 6 years
Package: Rs 20,000 – 65,000
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9652867807
Company: Med Plus
Role: Pharmacist
Qualification: D / B Pharmacy with PCI
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0 – 6 years
Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA
Vacancies: 30
Note: Free Accommodation
Job Description: Dispensing Prescription Drugs, Provide Dosage Instructions to customers
Stocking the medicines in proper place
Contact: 9666662481
Company: Abhyaas Edutech
Role: Lecturers / Junior Lecturers
Qualification: Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0 – 1 year
Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8019325555
Company: Med Plus
Role: CSA
Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Fresher
Package: Rs 10,500 to Rs 11,500 Sales Incentives
Vacancies: 30
Note: Free Accommodation
Job Description: Provide Dosage Instructions to the customers, Stocking the medicines in
proper place
Contact: 9666662481
Company: UNICEF, India
Position: Fundraiser (Field Work)
Experience: Not Required
Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Skills: Fluency in English is required. Ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage.
Salary: Rs 19,940/- month (PF, Incentives)
Qualification: Freshers
Contact: 8700355180
Company: UNICEF, India
Position: Team Guide
Experience: Not Required
Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Skills: Fluency in English is required. Ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage.
Salary: Rs 26,760/- month (PF, Incentives)
Qualification: Freshers
Contact: 8700355180
Company: Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Service Engineer
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any
Master’s
Experience: 1-5 years
Salary: Based on the last CTC
Location: Karimnagar
Vacancies: 6
Contact: 9884501053 / hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Company: Hicare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Role: Pest Control Technicians
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Location: Kukatpally, Cherlapally, Suchitra, Vijayawada(Mogalrajapuram)
Note : For Kukatpally Location Bike & Licence Mandatory
Experience: Freshers/Experienced
Package: Based on industry standards
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
Company: Avonflex Pvt. Ltd.
Role: Account Manager
Qualification: Any Graduation Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 5 to 6 years
Package: CTC Rs 2.5 LPA to 3 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 7660001837
Company: Call for Jobs
Role: Inside or Field Sales Executive
Qualification: Intermediate & Above
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Package: Rs 1.5 – 3.0 LPA
Vacancies: 30
Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955
Company: Abhyaas Edutech
Position: Quant Trainer
Qualification: Graduation
Experience: 2-3 years
Salary: Rs 8,086 – 41,210 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 8019325555
