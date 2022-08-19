DEET: Hiring for customer service executives

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC

Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home, ESIC, PF, yearly bonus

Age: 18-28 years

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 9290790295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: Rs10k/month

Qualification: Class 12 and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English; should be good in communication skills

Contact: 9703151101

Marisol Info Solutions

Position: Customer support

Vacancies: 15

Qualification: Any graduate, good communications skills in English, Hindi & Telugu mandatory

Salary: Rs 1.2-2.4 lakh per annum

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9701996004

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 year

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any degree

Skills required: Good communication and good professional etiquette

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC, should have minimum computer knowledge

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Contact: 8639244807

Yannick Tech Systems

Position: Delivery Boys

Qualification and experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/month PF & ESI

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Tele-callers or retention executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13k-15k, PF, ESIC, incentives

Qualification: Class 12 pass or above, freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate sales executive

Experience: 1 year of any B2B Sales, enterprise sales, field sales required

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 27,050

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Field support engineer

Hiring for reputed broadband company, freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad

Education: BTech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000, PF, ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

SantaIndia

Position: Senior sales executive

Hiring for Vodafone Idea Limited Process

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Class 12 or graduate

Salary: Rs 20k-23k

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management trainee role

Qualification: MBA (finance/marketing) 2021 & 2022 passouts eligible

Salary: Up to Rs 4L with benefits

Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International voice and non-voice process

Vacancies: 2,000

Experience: Freshers/0-4 years

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Eligibility: Should have completed Class 12/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university

Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business development associate – direct sales (on-field profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any graduate

Working days: 5 (Saturday, Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

OneMoreGoal

Title: Project manager

Qualification: BSc Agriculture

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: 2-4 years

Vacancies: 15

Location: AP & Telangana

Contact: 9652867807

ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers – 50

Qualification: Minimum intermediate

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: Minimum knowledge of system

Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Contact: 9493083018

KS Bakers

Position: Customer service associate

Qualification: Class 10 pass

Salary: Rs 1L-2L/annum

Candidates have to sell, deal with customers at KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Tele-calling executives (real estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000-25,000 incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 (only WhatsApp), mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field sales executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 with incentives

Location: Across Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 (only WhatsApp), mail your resume to contact@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing

Title: Service technician

Qualification: Not required

Salary: Rs 11k above incentives

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com