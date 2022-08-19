Friday, Aug 19, 2022
DEET: Hiring for customer service executives

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 19 August 22
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on www.tsdeet.com.
If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC
Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home, ESIC, PF, yearly bonus
Age: 18-28 years
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 9290790295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs10k/month
Qualification: Class 12 and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English; should be good in communication skills
Contact: 9703151101

Marisol Info Solutions

Position: Customer support
Vacancies: 15
Qualification: Any graduate, good communications skills in English, Hindi & Telugu mandatory
Salary: Rs 1.2-2.4 lakh per annum
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9701996004

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive
Experience: 0-1 year
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any degree
Skills required: Good communication and good professional etiquette
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC, should have minimum computer knowledge
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Contact: 8639244807
Yannick Tech Systems
Position: Delivery Boys
Qualification and experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/month PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Tele-callers or retention executive
Salary: Up to Rs 13k-15k, PF, ESIC, incentives
Qualification: Class 12 pass or above, freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate sales executive
Experience: 1 year of any B2B Sales, enterprise sales, field sales required
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 27,050
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Field support engineer
Hiring for reputed broadband company, freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad
Education: BTech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000, PF, ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640

SantaIndia

Position: Senior sales executive
Hiring for Vodafone Idea Limited Process
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Class 12 or graduate
Salary: Rs 20k-23k
Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management trainee role
Qualification: MBA (finance/marketing) 2021 & 2022 passouts eligible
Salary: Up to Rs 4L with benefits
Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International voice and non-voice process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers/0-4 years
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Eligibility: Should have completed Class 12/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university
Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business development associate – direct sales (on-field profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any graduate
Working days: 5 (Saturday, Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

OneMoreGoal

Title: Project manager
Qualification: BSc Agriculture
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancies: 15
Location: AP & Telangana
Contact: 9652867807

ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers – 50
Qualification: Minimum intermediate
Salary: Best in industry
Skills: Minimum knowledge of system
Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Contact: 9493083018

KS Bakers

Position: Customer service associate
Qualification: Class 10 pass
Salary: Rs 1L-2L/annum
Candidates have to sell, deal with customers at KS Bakers outlets
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Tele-calling executives (real estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Rs 15,000-25,000 incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 (only WhatsApp), mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field sales executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 with incentives
Location: Across Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 (only WhatsApp), mail your resume to contact@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing

Title: Service technician
Qualification: Not required
Salary: Rs 11k above incentives
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

