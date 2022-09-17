DEET: Hiring project managers, sales executives

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, through which you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on www.tsdeet.com.

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any graduate

Working days: 5-day work week (Saturday, Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Project Manager

Qualification: BSc Agriculture

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: 2-4 years

Vacancies: 15

Location: AP & Telangana

Contact: 9652867807

ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers

Vacancies: 50

Qualification: Minimum intermediate, knowledge of system

Salary: Best in industry

Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking recovery, all type of recovery, out-bound process

Contact: 9493083018

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 with incentives

Location: Across Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 (WhatsApp), mail your resume to contact@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service technician

Minimum qualification and experience: Not required

Salary: Rs 11k above incentives

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: Rs 10k/month

Qualification: Class 12 and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English

Should be good in communication skills

Contact: 9703151101

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive

Experience: Min 6 months in FMCG, bike & licence mandatory

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 15k take-home

Contact: 9701678981

Beyond Square

Position: Sales Support Executive

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: BCom

Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Salary: Rs 15k take-home

Contact: 9849494940

Beyond Square

Job profile: Sales Executive/Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Age: 18-35 years

Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 12,000-25,000/month

Contact: 919849494940, sreeb@beyondsquare.com

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/month, PF & ESI

Qualification: Not required

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13k-15k (in-hand) with PF, ESIC, incentives

Qualification: Class 12 pass or above, freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed broadband company

Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad only

Education: BTech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000 with PF, ESI, CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 passouts)

Salary: Up to Rs 4L with benefits

Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice, Non-Voice Process

Designation: Voice & Chat Process

No. of openings: 2,000

Experience: Freshers/0-4 years

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Qualification: Class 12t/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university

Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experienced

Salary: As per industry standards with PF, medical, performance Incentive

Location: Hyderabad

Good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC/Inter

Salary: Rs 11k/month, incentives

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally

Bike & Licence mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12000

Qualification: Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field

Skills: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, knowledge of Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects,

Illustrator, graphic designing and video editing

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduate or degree

Fluent in Hindi & English

Bike & licence Must

Salary: Rs 18k-27k

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

