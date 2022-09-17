DEET: Hiring project managers, sales executives

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, through which you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.
Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on www.tsdeet.com.
If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume, ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume, download and share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume
Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any graduate
Working days: 5-day work week (Saturday, Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Project Manager
Qualification: BSc Agriculture
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancies: 15
Location: AP & Telangana
Contact: 9652867807
ARK FINSERV
Position: Telecallers
Vacancies: 50
Qualification: Minimum intermediate, knowledge of system
Salary: Best in industry
Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking recovery, all type of recovery, out-bound process
Contact: 9493083018
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 with incentives
Location: Across Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 (WhatsApp), mail your resume to contact@absol.tech
Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Service technician
Minimum qualification and experience: Not required
Salary: Rs 11k above incentives
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10k/month
Qualification: Class 12 and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English
Should be good in communication skills
Contact: 9703151101
Sresta Organics
Position: Store executive
Experience: Min 6 months in FMCG, bike & licence mandatory
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 15k take-home
Contact: 9701678981
Beyond Square
Position: Sales Support Executive
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: BCom
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: Rs 15k take-home
Contact: 9849494940
Beyond Square
Job profile: Sales Executive/Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Age: 18-35 years
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 12,000-25,000/month
Contact: 919849494940, sreeb@beyondsquare.com
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/month, PF & ESI
Qualification: Not required
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive
Salary: Up to Rs 13k-15k (in-hand) with PF, ESIC, incentives
Qualification: Class 12 pass or above, freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640
SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed broadband company
Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad only
Education: BTech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000 with PF, ESI, CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 passouts)
Salary: Up to Rs 4L with benefits
Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
VTekis Consultancy
Position: International Voice, Non-Voice Process
Designation: Voice & Chat Process
No. of openings: 2,000
Experience: Freshers/0-4 years
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Qualification: Class 12t/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university
Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education: Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experienced
Salary: As per industry standards with PF, medical, performance Incentive
Location: Hyderabad
Good communication skills required
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC/Inter
Salary: Rs 11k/month, incentives
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally
Bike & Licence mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-12000
Qualification: Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 years
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field
Skills: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, knowledge of Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects,
Illustrator, graphic designing and video editing
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduate or degree
Fluent in Hindi & English
Bike & licence Must
Salary: Rs 18k-27k
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com