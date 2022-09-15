Celebrations erupt across Telangana over naming State Secretariat after BR Ambedkar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:25 AM, Fri - 16 September 22

Activists of TRS perform Ksheerabhishekam to a flex poster of CM KCR for naming secretariat complex after Dr BR Ambedkar in Chennur on Thursday The TRS cadres including Ministers and legislators along with the Dalit organisations and others held the celebrations by distributing sweets and dancing to the drum beats.

Hyderabad: Celebrations erupted across the State, following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement to name the new integrated Secretariat complex after Dr BR Ambedkar. The leaders from all political parties welcomed the decision of the Telangana government terming it as a befitting tribute to the Father of the Constitution.

The TRS cadres including Ministers and legislators along with the Dalit organisations and others held the celebrations by distributing sweets and dancing to the drum beats. They garlanded the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar at major junctions in Hyderabad and other parts of the State. They also performed Palabhishekam by pouring milk on the cutouts of the Chief Minister.

In Hyderabad, the TRS leaders garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Tank Bund. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Satyavathi Rathod performed Abhishekam to the portrait of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao with milk, thanking him for the gesture.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s decision, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana.”

TRS MLC K Kavitha thanked the Chief Minister for the decision and hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will consider the Chief Minister’s demand of naming the new Parliament after Dr Ambedkar.

Ministers Koppula Eeshwar, Mohd Mahmood Ali, S Niranjan Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, V Srinivas Goud and several others, hailed the decision taken by Chandrashekhar Rao.