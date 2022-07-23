DEET: Hiring sales and marketing executives

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:19 AM, Sat - 23 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job-seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or they can sign up on www.tsdeet.com.

Is your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume, Workruit Resume Builder is the key. With it, you can create your resume in less than five minutes. All you have to do is register, choose a resume template, add your details to the resume and download and share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member (F&B)

Qualification: SSC and above/Intermediate/hotel management

Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home with ESIC, PF, yearly bonus

Age: 18-28

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 9290790295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice, Non-Voice Process

Vacancies: 2,000

Experience: Freshers/0-4 years

Location: Hyderabad: Uppal & Hitech City. Bengaluru: Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli

Eligibility: Should have completed Class XII/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university

Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

VTekis Consultancy

Position: Chat Process

Qualification: Graduation

Experience: 0-2 years

Salary: Rs 14,000-22,000 with incentives, ESI, PF

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive

Salary: Rs 13,000-15,000 in-hand, PF, ESIC incentives

Qualification: Class XII or above, freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 year in any B2B, enterprise, field sales required

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 27,050

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed broadband company, freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad only

Qualification: BTech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000 with PF, ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass-outs)

Salary: Up to Rs 4 lakh with benefits

Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates or degree, Hindi & English fluency, bike & licence must

Salary: Rs 18K-27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Max-Retail Ltd

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in

Lifestyle International

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: Class X pass

Salary: Rs 1L-2L/annum

JD: Candidates have to sell, deal with customers in KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 with incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 (WhatsApp), mail resume to contact@absol.tech

Accura networks marketing pvt. Ltd.

Title: Service technician

Minimum qualification: Not required

Salary: Rs 11k above incentives

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any degree/PG fresher/experienced

Salary: As per industry standard, PF, medical, performance incentive

Location: Hyderabad

Men and women can apply

Good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC/Inter

Salary: Rs 11,000/month with ESI, PF, incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance

Location: Srinagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally

Bike and licence mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree or graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree or graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 year preferably from real estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field

Skills required: Adobe Creative Suite, Photoshop, CorelDraw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 year

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any degree

Skills required: Good communication and good professional etiquette

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years, should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com