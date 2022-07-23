DEET: Hiring sales and marketing executives

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member (F&B)
Qualification: SSC and above/Intermediate/hotel management
Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home with ESIC, PF, yearly bonus
Age: 18-28
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 9290790295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
VTekis Consultancy
Position: International Voice, Non-Voice Process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers/0-4 years
Location: Hyderabad: Uppal & Hitech City. Bengaluru: Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli
Eligibility: Should have completed Class XII/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university
Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388
VTekis Consultancy
Position: Chat Process
Qualification: Graduation
Experience: 0-2 years
Salary: Rs 14,000-22,000 with incentives, ESI, PF
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388
SantaIndia
Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive
Salary: Rs 13,000-15,000 in-hand, PF, ESIC incentives
Qualification: Class XII or above, freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640
paradigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 year in any B2B, enterprise, field sales required
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 27,050
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed broadband company, freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad only
Qualification: BTech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000 with PF, ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass-outs)
Salary: Up to Rs 4 lakh with benefits
Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduates or degree, Hindi & English fluency, bike & licence must
Salary: Rs 18K-27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Max-Retail Ltd
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in
Lifestyle International
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: Class X pass
Salary: Rs 1L-2L/annum
JD: Candidates have to sell, deal with customers in KS Bakers outlets
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 with incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 (WhatsApp), mail resume to contact@absol.tech
Accura networks marketing pvt. Ltd.
Title: Service technician
Minimum qualification: Not required
Salary: Rs 11k above incentives
Experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education: Any degree/PG fresher/experienced
Salary: As per industry standard, PF, medical, performance incentive
Location: Hyderabad
Men and women can apply
Good communication skills required
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC/Inter
Salary: Rs 11,000/month with ESI, PF, incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance
Location: Srinagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally
Bike and licence mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000
Qualification: Any degree or graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000
Qualification: Any degree or graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 year preferably from real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field
Skills required: Adobe Creative Suite, Photoshop, CorelDraw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Front Office Executive
Experience: 0-1 year
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any degree
Skills required: Good communication and good professional etiquette
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
LIC India
Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years, should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
