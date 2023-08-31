DEET to host District Job Fair in Hanamkonda on September 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:16 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) has announced its upcoming District Job Fair ‘Employment Yatra: For You, At Your Place’ at Pingle Government Degree College for Women, Hanamkonda, on September 2 starting at 9.30 am.

With a commitment to connecting job seekers with prospective employers, DEET’s District Job Fair is open to all candidates seeking employment opportunities. Attendees can look forward to exploring more than 1,000 vacancies from over 20 prominent companies. Moreover, eligible candidates may receive on-the-spot offer letters, a press release said.

Participating companies include Mahindra Finance, TATA Strive, Lulu International Shopping Malls, Pokarna Engineered Stone, Med Plus, Delhivery, Apollo Pharmacies, Corpone BPO, Mymoneykarma. The event provides job seekers with an unparalleled platform to engage with hiring managers, learn about available job roles, and potentially secure their dream career.

DEET’s District Job Fair is open to individuals from diverse backgrounds and experience levels and job seekers were encouraged to come prepared with their updated resumes and dress professionally. Those interested can register for the event free of charge by scanning the provided QRcode.