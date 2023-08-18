Karimnagar: DEET job fair draws numerous job seekers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:02 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: More than 700 individuals looking for employment participated in the job fair organised by Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) in Karimnagar and approximately 30 companies were present with a variety of job opportunities. There were over 100 available positions up for grabs.

Up to 200 students successfully made it to the second stage of the recruitment process, signifying their advancement in the selection process, a press release said. Among them, 20 students were promptly chosen by different companies and were presented with immediate offers of employment during the Mega Job Mela conducted by the DEET and TSKC of Government Degree College for Women.

The event highlighted the impressive performance of these students, who not only secured their places in the next phase of the hiring process but also demonstrated their exceptional qualities to the participating companies. This occasion not only provided these 20 students with a fantastic opportunity but also showcased the effectiveness of the Mega Job Mela as a platform for connecting talented individuals with prospective employers in a dynamic and efficient manner, the release added.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. T Srilakshmi, Principal of Govt. Degree college for Women, Karimnagar, Shobharani, Placment Officer of Govt. Degree college for Women’s, Karimnagar and Naveen, GM of Industries Karimnagar, Government of Telangana.

Anil Pavuluri, Manager, Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) said “DEET is committed to organizing job fairs in every district, further extending our reach and impact in connecting job seekers with employers.”