Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you

Apollo Home Health Care
Profile: Homecare Nurse
Experience: 0-5 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000
Qualification: DGNM / B.Sc Nursing / ANM
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9154137551 | 7337079111
Ripple Metering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Embedded Software Architecture
Experience: 8-15 years
Qualification: BTech/MTech
Skills: Proficient in Embedded C
Salary: Based on the skills and experience
Contact: hr@ripplemetering.com | 9701779675
Ripple Metering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Senior Firmware Developer
Experience: 10-15 years of design experience in embedded systems software – LINUX, RTOS, C, C
Qualification: BTech/MTech
Skills: Proficient in Embedded C
Contact: hr@ripplemetering.com | 9701779675
Ripple Metering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Site Supervisor
Location: Chennai
Experience: 1-3 years in mechanical supervision of buildings
Qualification: Diploma Mechanical Engineering
Salary: 2 LPA-3 LPA
Contact: hr@ripplemetering.com | 9701779675
S- CORVIZA Global Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: HR
Experience: Freshers can apply
Qualification: MBA
Salary: Rs 15,000, Looking for immediate joiners
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 9502138300
Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd.
Profile: Customer Care Executive
Qualification: 10 2 or HSC or Graduate
Experience: Freshers / 6 months experience in the service industry
Good communication (English and Hindi is must)
Walk-In interview at Ranigunj from August 28 to Sept 2
Contact: 9391571701
Job Infratech Pvt. Ltd. (hiring for Flipkart & Amazon)
Profile: Delivery boys
Location: Padmarao Nagar, Bowenpally, Tirumalgiri, Masab Tank, Moinabad, Shamshabad.
Salary: Rs 24,000-30,000, Attendance bonus, Mobile allowance, Fuel allowance
Note: Driving license, bike, Aadhaar & Pan Card mandatory
Contact8801736285 | 9121157088
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Quality Assurance
Location: Zaheerabad
Qualification: B Pharm/M Sc.
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Based on the experience
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9010025666 / 9553755111 / 8096422111 / 9347400820
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Production Executive
Location: Zaheerabad, Patancheru, Sangareddy, Choutuppal
Qualification: Any Graduate degree
Experience: Freshers – 3 years
Vacancies: 70
Contact: 9010025666 | 9553755111 | 8096422111 | 9347400820
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd.
Profile: MIS Executive
Qualification: Graduate
Experience: 0 – 2 years
Skills: Good Communication
Salary: 1 LPA – 3 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Data Entry Executive
Qualification: Graduate
Experience: 1-2 years
Note: Relevant experience in retail mall
Salary: 1 LPA – 3 LPA
Vacancies: 3
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
