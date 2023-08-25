| Looking For Jobs Deet Is Here To Help You

Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Apollo Home Health Care

Profile: Homecare Nurse

Experience: 0-5 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000

Qualification: DGNM / B.Sc Nursing / ANM

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9154137551 | 7337079111

Ripple Metering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Embedded Software Architecture

Experience: 8-15 years

Qualification: BTech/MTech

Skills: Proficient in Embedded C

Salary: Based on the skills and experience

Contact: hr@ripplemetering.com | 9701779675

Ripple Metering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Senior Firmware Developer

Experience: 10-15 years of design experience in embedded systems software – LINUX, RTOS, C, C

Qualification: BTech/MTech

Skills: Proficient in Embedded C

Contact: hr@ripplemetering.com | 9701779675

Ripple Metering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Site Supervisor

Location: Chennai

Experience: 1-3 years in mechanical supervision of buildings

Qualification: Diploma Mechanical Engineering

Salary: 2 LPA-3 LPA

Contact: hr@ripplemetering.com | 9701779675

S- CORVIZA Global Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: HR

Experience: Freshers can apply

Qualification: MBA

Salary: Rs 15,000, Looking for immediate joiners

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 9502138300

Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd.

Profile: Customer Care Executive

Qualification: 10 2 or HSC or Graduate

Experience: Freshers / 6 months experience in the service industry

Good communication (English and Hindi is must)

Walk-In interview at Ranigunj from August 28 to Sept 2

Contact: 9391571701

Job Infratech Pvt. Ltd. (hiring for Flipkart & Amazon)

Profile: Delivery boys

Location: Padmarao Nagar, Bowenpally, Tirumalgiri, Masab Tank, Moinabad, Shamshabad.

Salary: Rs 24,000-30,000, Attendance bonus, Mobile allowance, Fuel allowance

Note: Driving license, bike, Aadhaar & Pan Card mandatory

Contact8801736285 | 9121157088

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Quality Assurance

Location: Zaheerabad

Qualification: B Pharm/M Sc.

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: Based on the experience

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9010025666 / 9553755111 / 8096422111 / 9347400820

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Production Executive

Location: Zaheerabad, Patancheru, Sangareddy, Choutuppal

Qualification: Any Graduate degree

Experience: Freshers – 3 years

Vacancies: 70

Contact: 9010025666 | 9553755111 | 8096422111 | 9347400820

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd.

Profile: MIS Executive

Qualification: Graduate

Experience: 0 – 2 years

Skills: Good Communication

Salary: 1 LPA – 3 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Data Entry Executive

Qualification: Graduate

Experience: 1-2 years

Note: Relevant experience in retail mall

Salary: 1 LPA – 3 LPA

Vacancies: 3

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

